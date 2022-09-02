(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the country needs a new constitution as the current fundamental law "does not respond to the modern challenges" despite of a number of amendments.

"The Justice and Development Party (the ruling party) had already made its own draft project of the country's basic law last year and did not receive support from other political forces. We are not going to twirl thumbs, and we will raise this acute issue," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

In October 2021, Erdogan expressed hope that Turkey's new constitution could be adopted by 2023, calling on all political forces to actively partake in the public discussion of the country's highest legal document.