UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Erdogan Reiterates Calls For Creating New Constitution Due To 'Modern Challenges'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Turkey's Erdogan Reiterates Calls for Creating New Constitution Due to 'Modern Challenges'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the country needs a new constitution as the current fundamental law "does not respond to the modern challenges" despite of a number of amendments.

"The Justice and Development Party (the ruling party) had already made its own draft project of the country's basic law last year and did not receive support from other political forces. We are not going to twirl thumbs, and we will raise this acute issue," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

In October 2021, Erdogan expressed hope that Turkey's new constitution could be adopted by 2023, calling on all political forces to actively partake in the public discussion of the country's highest legal document.

Related Topics

Turkey Tayyip Erdogan October All From

Recent Stories

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

4 minutes ago
 PM to visit GB to review rescue, relief efforts to ..

PM to visit GB to review rescue, relief efforts today

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd September 2022

3 hours ago
 China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens T ..

China's Record-Low Number of Marriages Threatens Third-Child Policy - Reports

11 hours ago
 US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Specia ..

US Court Holds Hearing in Trump Request for Special Master But Makes No Ruling - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.