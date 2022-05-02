ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he is intending to conduct phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the week.

"This week I plan talks with Mr. Putin," Erdogan told a briefing.

He also expressed the hope that in Ankara or Istanbul tangible steps will be taken to settle the Ukrainian crisis.

The presidents of Turkey and Russia held previous phone talks last Thursday, during which the sides deliberated on humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the Donbas region.