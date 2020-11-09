UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Erdogan Says Baku Will Fight In Karabakh Until Full Control Over Territory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:47 PM

Turkey's Erdogan Says Baku Will Fight in Karabakh Until Full Control Over Territory

Azerbaijan will not give up the fight in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh until Baku assumes control over the disputed region's entire territory, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Azerbaijan will not give up the fight in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh until Baku assumes control over the disputed region's entire territory, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday.

On Sunday, Baku announced the capture of Shusha, an important strategic target to the south of the region's capital of Stepanakert. Yerevan disputed that account, saying that fighting in the city was still ongoing. However, on Monday the leadership of Karabakh admitted that the breakaway republic was no longer in control of the city.

"Turkey has not remained silent and will not remain silent regarding the occupation of the Azerbaijani land. With the liberation of Shusha, our hopes have strengthened manyfold. The banner of the struggle will not be lowered until the entire Karabakh is liberated from the occupation, including the return of Kalbajar and Lachin to their real owners," Erdogan said at a Turkish ambassadors conference in Ankara.

The decades-long conflict in the region goes back to the final days of the Soviet Union when the Armenian population began clamoring for being transferred under Armenian jurisdiction, ushering the current crisis. As a result of the armed struggle in 1992-1994, Baku lost control of the breakaway republic and seven adjacent districts. There has been an attempt to broker a peaceful settlement of the conflict under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by Russia, France and the United States.

The most recent round of the crisis started on September 27 when Armenia and Azerbaijan both claimed the other side had engaged in provocation on the line of contact. As a vocal supporter of Baku's claim on Karabakh, Turkey declared it would provide Azerbaijan with any support it requires.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey France Yerevan Stepanakert Baku Minsk Armenia Ankara Azerbaijan United States Tayyip Erdogan September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

35 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce ..

36 minutes ago

Coalition destroys armed drone fired by Houthis ta ..

51 minutes ago

Kartarpur Corridor opening, a manifestation of com ..

25 minutes ago

WHO Adviser Says Course of COVID-19 Crisis Could B ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.