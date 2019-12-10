UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Erdogan Says Canceling S-400 Missile Deal To Buy US Patriots Out Of Question

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Turkey's Erdogan Says Canceling S-400 Missile Deal to Buy US Patriots Out of Question

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that the deal with Russia to buy S-400 surface-to-air missiles would not be nixed for the sake of US Patriot systems.

"We cannot abandon S-400s to buy Patriots. That chapter is closed. But if the US makes a reasonable offer, we will buy their systems too.

Because we want to diversify our air defenses," he told Turkish news channel TRT.

The United States started phasing Turkey out of their joint program to build advanced F-35 fighter jets after Ankara received the first batch of S-400 components.

Washington threatens it will not sell jets to Ankara for fear the stealthy technology could be compromised by the proximity of Russian technicians servicing the S-400, which the Pentagon also claims is incompatible with NATO defenses.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Russia Turkey Pentagon Buy Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

37 minutes ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

2 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

1 hour ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

1 hour ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

1 hour ago

World Aviation Safety Summit discusses cross-indus ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.