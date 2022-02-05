(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he contracted the Omicron strain of coronavirus, with the disease running mildly.

"Today, the result of our COVID-19 test, which I had with my wife after mild symptoms, came back positive. Thankfully, we have a mild illness, which we learned to be the Omicron variant," Erdogan said on Twitter, adding that he will continue working from home.