Turkey's Erdogan Says Contracted Omicron Variant Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Turkey's Erdogan Says Contracted Omicron Variant of Coronavirus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he contracted the Omicron strain of coronavirus, with the disease running mildly.

"Today, the result of our COVID-19 test, which I had with my wife after mild symptoms, came back positive. Thankfully, we have a mild illness, which we learned to be the Omicron variant," Erdogan said on Twitter, adding that he will continue working from home.

