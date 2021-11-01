MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The creation of an EU army is not a project that can be implemented, as many EU member states are also NATO members and do not support the idea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"This is not a project that can be materialized, it is not possible because ... many EU member states are also NATO members, most do not think positive about such an establishment," Erdogan told reporters following the G20 meeting in Rome.

In 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron urged creation of a joint European military in order to better counter global challenges and end the bloc's dependency on the United States for defense.

The proposal was put on the table at a low ebb in EU-US relations during the Donald Trump presidency. One of the former US president's complaints was that NATO's European members were not paying the necessary 2% of their GDP on defense.

Last month, Nabila Massrali, the EU foreign affairs and security policy spokesperson, said that the bloc was not currently considering the creation of a joint army.