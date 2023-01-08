(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey has no problem with Greece if it abandons plans to extend the country's maritime boundaries in the Aegean Sea.

According to media reports, Greece plans to extend its maritime boundaries from 6 to 12 miles to the south and west of Crete. Turkey said it would not allow Greece's waters to expand by even one mile into the Aegean Sea.

"We fired the Tayfun (missile). How far is Tayfun's range? 561 kilometers (349 miles). What did the Greeks do? They got into flap. Newspapers immediately made headlines: 'They will hit Athens.' We don't have such problem as long as you don't mess with us in the Aegean," Erdogan said, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Commenting on Erdogan's statements, diplomatic sources told Greek news agency AMNA that Greece contributes to security in the region, pursuing a policy based on international law.

"Greece promotes security and stability in the wider region, pursuing a foreign policy based on the rules of International Law and the Law of the Sea, with full respect for the principles of the Charter of the United Nations Organization. Greece has never tried, nor is it trying to impose a fait accompli," the sources said.

In mid-October, Ankara successfully test-fired Turkish-made short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon). The missile was launched from an airport near the town of Rize and fell near the port city of Sinop after traveling 561 kilometers.

Ankara has previously stated that it would consider the expansion of Greek waters as a reason for war. Ankara believes that if Greece extends its territorial waters it would practically cut off Turkish waters and deprive Turkey of access to international waters, and the country would be trapped in its territorial waters.