ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he wanted to speak over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about fighting in Syria's Idlib later in the day.

"At around 6 p.m. [15:00 GMT] I will have talks with Putin. We will discuss everything that is going on in Idlib.

The result of this conversation will determine our next steps. We will not pull out from Syria until the regime's violence continues," he told reporters.

Erdogan said that Turkish-backed militants in Idlib had killed around 150 Syrian soldiers and destroyed 12 tanks, three armored fighting vehicles and 14 artillery systems with support from Turkey.