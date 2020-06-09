UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Erdogan Sees Kurdish Link To US Anti-Racism Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Turkey's Erdogan Sees Kurdish Link to US Anti-Racism Protests

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan suggested in a phone call with US President Donald Trump that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish militia YPG might have had a role in anti-racism protests that swept the United States in the past two weeks.

"Our president shared his concerns with [Trump] that elements behind violence and looting in the US might have ties to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization operating in northern Syria," Erdogan's administration said in a statement.

