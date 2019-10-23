UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Erdogan Slams US For Failing To Keep Promises On Syria - Reports

Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States of failing to fully honor the promises it made when they agreed a ceasefire in northern Syria, according to media.

US Vice President Mike Pence said last week that Washington had agreed with Turkey that it would halt the Syria operation for 120 hours to give Kurdish militia time to pull out of the border area, and suggested ending sanctions on Ankara.

"The US has not fully kept its promises. We will take necessary steps. Any compromises we make would open the way for the terrorist organization," Erdogan was quoted as saying by the Turkish news channel NTV.

Erdogan spoke shortly after talks in Sochi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders agreed a momentous deal that would see Russia and Turkey facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia, regarded as terrorists in Ankara, from a 19-mile border zone in Syria.

