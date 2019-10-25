Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched legal proceedings against a French magazine which branded Turkey's president "The Eradicator" after he sent troops into Syria to push back Kurdish forces, media reported Friday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched legal proceedings against a French magazine which branded Turkey's president "The Eradicator" after he sent troops into Syria to push back Kurdish forces, media reported Friday.

The complaint was filed against Le Point director Etienne Gernelle andthe head of the magazine's international service Romain Gubert, the officialAnadolu news agency reported.