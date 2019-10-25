UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Erdogan Sues French Magazine Over 'eradicator' Cover

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:51 PM

Turkey's Erdogan sues French magazine over 'eradicator' cover

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched legal proceedings against a French magazine which branded Turkey's president "The Eradicator" after he sent troops into Syria to push back Kurdish forces, media reported Friday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched legal proceedings against a French magazine which branded Turkey's president "The Eradicator" after he sent troops into Syria to push back Kurdish forces, media reported Friday.

The complaint was filed against Le Point director Etienne Gernelle andthe head of the magazine's international service Romain Gubert, the officialAnadolu news agency reported.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Tayyip Erdogan Media

Recent Stories

Jumma Bazaar opens in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Balochistan fined for slow over-rate

8 minutes ago

Mehran Uni students develops android mobile App

2 minutes ago

PFC delegation leaves to China to explore furnitu ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Ready to Provide US Congressmen With Informat ..

2 minutes ago

Woman among 2 murdered, 2 injured in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.