Turkey's Erdogan Sues French Magazine Over 'eradicator' Cover
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:51 PM
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched legal proceedings against a French magazine which branded Turkey's president "The Eradicator" after he sent troops into Syria to push back Kurdish forces, media reported Friday
The complaint was filed against Le Point director Etienne Gernelle andthe head of the magazine's international service Romain Gubert, the officialAnadolu news agency reported.