Turkey's Erdogan Takes Oath For New Term As President

Published June 03, 2023

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday received a report of the Supreme Election Council on the victory in the second round of the presidential election, after which he took the oath of office for a new five-year presidential term.

The protocol of Erdogan's victory was handed to the Turkish leader by Devlet Bahceli, chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party and the oldest lawmaker.

Afterwards, Erdogan took the oath of office at the national parliament, thereby officially assuming the presidency of Turkey. The national anthem was then played.

After being sworn in, Erdogan was planning to visit Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum.

Erdogan secured victory in the second round of the presidential election on May 28 with 52.18% of the votes, beating his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who received 47.82%.

