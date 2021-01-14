Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be vaccinated against the new coronavirus later on Thursday, the spokesman of his AK Party said

"Our president will be vaccinated today after the meeting of the AKP executive committee," Omer Celik told reporters.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca kicked off the nationwide vaccine rollout on Wednesday by getting a shot of China's SinoVac vaccine. Over 240,000 health workers have already been vaccinated.

Koca said 50 million vaccine doses would be imported by the end of February, with an additional batch of 4.5 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses due to arrive by April.