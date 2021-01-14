UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Erdogan To Get Coronavirus Vaccine Shot On Thursday - Party Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:01 PM

Turkey's Erdogan to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Shot on Thursday - Party Spokesman

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be vaccinated against the new coronavirus later on Thursday, the spokesman of his AK Party said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be vaccinated against the new coronavirus later on Thursday, the spokesman of his AK Party said.

"Our president will be vaccinated today after the meeting of the AKP executive committee," Omer Celik told reporters.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca kicked off the nationwide vaccine rollout on Wednesday by getting a shot of China's SinoVac vaccine. Over 240,000 health workers have already been vaccinated.

Koca said 50 million vaccine doses would be imported by the end of February, with an additional batch of 4.5 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses due to arrive by April.

Related Topics

China Tayyip Erdogan February April Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Promotion of tourism among priorities of KP govt: ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet committee reviews law & order in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Converted Republican Ex-Lawmaker Says Impeachment ..

2 minutes ago

Ijaz Shah administers oath to GCU anti-narcotics s ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Defense Minister Lauds UK Plans to Send S ..

5 minutes ago

DIG sets up 'Minority Desk' in 3 districts of Shah ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.