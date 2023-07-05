Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to kick off a three-stop tour of the Gulf on July 17 together with senior cabinet ministers, Turkish media reported Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to kick off a three-stop tour of the Gulf on July 17 together with senior cabinet ministers, Turkish media reported Wednesday.

The Hurriyet daily reported, citing sources, that the United Arab Emirates will likely be the first stop of the three-day Gulf trip, followed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Rich Gulf countries are reportedly interested in making long-term investment in Turkey's agriculture, defense, energy and logistics, while Ankara hopes that Gulf money would help it reduce budget deficit and create jobs.

Talks are already underway with the UAE administration, which will reportedly have several deals worth $30-40 billion in investment lined up for signing by Erdogan once he touches down in the UAE.

