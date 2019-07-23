UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Erdogan To Meet Provincial AKP Chiefs To Gauge Voting Results - Reports

Tue 23rd July 2019

Turkey's Erdogan to Meet Provincial AKP Chiefs to Gauge Voting Results - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with governors and mayors from his ruling AK Party this week to take stock of the recent municipal elections, local media said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with governors and mayors from his ruling AK Party this week to take stock of the recent municipal elections, local media said Tuesday.

Erdogan's alliance with the far-right Nationalist Movement Party won over half of the vote in the March polls but lost three key cities � Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir � to the opposition.

The meeting on Friday will complete a series of gatherings featuring the AK Party's central executive committee and lawmakers, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

The Turkish legislature is on recess until October 1 but the AK Party's members of parliament will be meeting voters in their Constituencies over the next two months to make a list of grievances that they will then present to the party administration.

