ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) At the G20 summit in Indonesia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will raise the issue of grain supplies to countries in need, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirishchi said on Saturday.

"As Turkey, we emphasize that the least developed countries should be able to obtain grain. In this context, our president will put this issue on the agenda of the G20 summit. We are also working on a new project to be undertaken in conjunction with our trade ministry. Our goal is to transfer wheat purchased in Russia to underdeveloped countries after its processing for free.

We have done in these processes what befits our nation and state," the Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Moscow has also maintained that part of the deal concerning export of Russian food products was not working. The deal expires on November 19.