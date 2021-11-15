(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Iran expects to sign a roadmap of bilateral cooperation with Turkey during the next visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the Iranian capital for an official visit and had a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

"We have had fruitful negotiations on various regional and international issues. During the next visit of the Turkish president to Iran, a road map on cooperation between the two countries will be signed," Amirabdollahian said at a press conference with Cavusoglu.

The Iranian top diplomat added that both countries are determined to pay more attention to bilateral relations and fostering cooperation.

"Even in the pandemic period, we have managed to keep and even boost trade," Amirabdollahian said.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during the current visit.