UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Erdogan To Visit Iran To Sign Bilateral Cooperation Roadmap - Tehran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:27 PM

Turkey's Erdogan to Visit Iran to Sign Bilateral Cooperation Roadmap - Tehran

Iran expects to sign a roadmap of bilateral cooperation with Turkey during the next visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Iran expects to sign a roadmap of bilateral cooperation with Turkey during the next visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in the Iranian capital for an official visit and had a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

"We have had fruitful negotiations on various regional and international issues. During the next visit of the Turkish president to Iran, a road map on cooperation between the two countries will be signed," Amirabdollahian said at a press conference with Cavusoglu.

The Iranian top diplomat added that both countries are determined to pay more attention to bilateral relations and fostering cooperation.

"Even in the pandemic period, we have managed to keep and even boost trade," Amirabdollahian said.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during the current visit.

Related Topics

Iran Turkey Visit Road Tehran Tayyip Erdogan Top

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

12 minutes ago
 Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

37 minutes ago
 UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid ..

UN Supports Punishment for Killing Civilians Amid Report of US Deadly Airstrike ..

2 minutes ago
 Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy ..

Oil, Gas to Remain Irreplaceable in Global Energy System for Long Time - BP Comp ..

2 minutes ago
 BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' o ..

BOI to hold 'E-KACHEHRY for Business Fraternity' on Nov 17

2 minutes ago
 GCU arranges panel discussion on student centric a ..

GCU arranges panel discussion on student centric approach to higher education

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.