Turkey's Erdogan To Visit Kazakhstan This Fall - Presidential Office

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 01:30 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted an invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Kazakhstan this fall, the Kazakh presidential office said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders held talks with a small number of participants in Ankara.

"The president of Kazakhstan thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the invitation to visit the fraternal Republic of Turkey and invited him to our country. The Turkish leader, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for accepting (his) invitation and arriving in Ankara. Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the invitation to visit Kazakhstan this fall," the office said in a statement.

According to the office, the leaders discussed a broad range of issues related to the Kazakh-Turkish partnership, with special attention paid to strengthening political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties. They also reviewed the salient issues on the global and regional agenda.

"In the opinion of the two leaders, the results of the talks open prospects for bringing the multifaceted relations between the two countries to the level of enhanced strategic partnership," the office stated.

Following the negotiations, Tokayev and Erdogan signed a joint statement on enhanced strategic partnership.

