Turkey's Erdogan To Visit Mexico In Last Week Of July - Ankara

Published July 08, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Turkey's Erdogan to Visit Mexico in Last Week of July - Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Mexico in the last week of July, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will make an official visit to Mexico in the last week of July to meet with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador," the statement, issued on Thursday, read.

Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard confirmed the presidential visit after meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Bali.

"It will be a very important visit because it has been a long time since we had a visit of that magnitude, of that level, from Turkey.

It will make it easier for both countries to strengthen our relationship, our trade, our tourism and our close ties. And it also makes Mexico more important throughout the world," Ebrard said.

On the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Bali, the Mexican diplomat also had talks with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

