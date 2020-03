Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Russia on Thursday, his office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Russia on Thursday, his office said.

"Our president is planning to visit Russia with a one-day visit on March 5," the presidency said Monday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan would discuss the implementation of the Sochi agreements on Syria.