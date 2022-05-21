UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Erdogan Urges Swedish PM To End Support To 'terror' Groups: Presidency

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Turkey's Erdogan urges Swedish PM to end support to 'terror' groups: presidency

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday urged Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to take "concrete steps" to end financial and political support for "terrorist" groups, the presidency said

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday urged Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to take "concrete steps" to end financial and political support for "terrorist" groups, the presidency said.

Erdogan told Andersson in a phone call that "Sweden's political, financial and weapon support to terrorist organisations must end," it said.

Turkey has threatened to block Sweden and Finland's bids for NATO membership, accusing both nations of backing the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

Erdogan said Turkey expects Sweden to "take concrete and serious steps" that show it shares Ankara's concerns over the PKK and its Iraqi and Syrian offshoots, according to the presidency.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has shifted political opinion in both Nordic countries in favour of joining the Western military alliance.

Membership requires consent of all 30 existing members but Turkey is putting a spanner in the works.

Sweden and Finland, while solidly Western, have historically kept a distance from NATO as part of longstanding policies aimed at avoiding angering Russia.

But the two nations both moved ahead amid shock over their giant neighbour's invasion of Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to join NATO.

Erdogan also told the Swedish premier to "lift restrictions imposed on Turkey in the defence industry" after the army's Syria operation in 2019.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Prime Minister Army Syria Ukraine Russia Turkey Threatened Magdalena Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan February 2019 All From Industry Weapon

Recent Stories

Police launches crackdown against motorists using ..

Police launches crackdown against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights

57 seconds ago
 ACS south for crackdown against profiteers, hoarde ..

ACS south for crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

58 seconds ago
 Australia's voters end decade of conservative rule ..

Australia's voters end decade of conservative rule

1 minute ago
 72 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profi ..

72 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profiteers

1 minute ago
 Pashto-China song to celebrate 71st anniversary of ..

Pashto-China song to celebrate 71st anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relation ..

28 minutes ago
 Ukraine Holding Hostage 21 Turkish Vessels in Odes ..

Ukraine Holding Hostage 21 Turkish Vessels in Odessa - Reports

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.