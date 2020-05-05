ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned on Monday that it would take military action against the Syrian forces and militants attacking its positions in the northwestern Idlib province.

Fighting in the flashpoint region escalated in February when the Tahrir al-Sham militant group (banned as terrorists in Russia) clashed with Syrian troops, prompting return fire that killed dozens of Turkish soldiers.

"We will no longer tolerate continued attacks that are in breach of the safe zone agreements. If the regime and the terrorist organization are not reined in we will take measures," Erdogan said in an address to the nation.

Russia and Turkey agreed in 2018 to designate Idlib as a de-escalation zone. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart reaffirmed their commitment to the deal in March after Ankara last threatened an offensive on the Syrian army.