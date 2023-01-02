ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Turkey's exports reached record $254.2 billion in 2022, up by 12.9% year-on-year, and the government aims to enter the top-10 global exporters, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"Our exports increased by 12.9% year-on-year to $254.

2 billion in 2022, despite global turbulence," Erdogan said.

The president emphasized that the goal of the government is to ensure that "Turkey takes its place among the top 10 exporting countries in the world."

Erdogan also noted that Turkey had increased exports seven-fold since he came to power 20 years ago.