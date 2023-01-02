UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Exports Reach Record $254.2Bln In 2022 - Erdogan

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Turkey's Exports Reach Record $254.2Bln in 2022 - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Turkey's exports reached record $254.2 billion in 2022, up by 12.9% year-on-year, and the government aims to enter the top-10 global exporters, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"Our exports increased by 12.9% year-on-year to $254.

2 billion in 2022, despite global turbulence," Erdogan said.

The president emphasized that the goal of the government is to ensure that "Turkey takes its place among the top 10 exporting countries in the world."

Erdogan also noted that Turkey had increased exports seven-fold since he came to power 20 years ago.

Related Topics

World Exports Turkey Tayyip Erdogan Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its ..

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its activities

14 minutes ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains supp ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains support from region’s leading ma ..

44 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

2 hours ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

2 hours ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.