ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The exports of Turkish goods to Russia from May to July of this year exceeded $2 billion, Turkish broadcaster Haberturk reported on Friday, citing the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turk Stat).

According to the Turk Stat's data, Turkey's exports to Russia rose by 75% in July compared to the previous year, exceeding $730 million. Russia's share in Turkey's total exports rose from 2.6% to 3.

9% in July year-on-year.

Textiles, electricity, furniture, chemicals, fresh fruits, vegetables, and other food products showed the biggest growth in Turkey's trade with Russia, Haberturk cited the Turkish Exporters Assembly as saying.

To date, there are over 1,300 firms with Turkish capital operating in Russia. Moscow, Kazan, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Samara, Yekaterinburg are among the most favorable regions for Turkish trade and investments, according to the report.