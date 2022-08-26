UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Exports To Russia Exceed $2Bln In May-July - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Turkey's Exports to Russia Exceed $2Bln in May-July - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The exports of Turkish goods to Russia from May to July of this year exceeded $2 billion, Turkish broadcaster Haberturk reported on Friday, citing the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turk Stat).

According to the Turk Stat's data, Turkey's exports to Russia rose by 75% in July compared to the previous year, exceeding $730 million. Russia's share in Turkey's total exports rose from 2.6% to 3.

9% in July year-on-year.

Textiles, electricity, furniture, chemicals, fresh fruits, vegetables, and other food products showed the biggest growth in Turkey's trade with Russia, Haberturk cited the Turkish Exporters Assembly as saying.

To date, there are over 1,300 firms with Turkish capital operating in Russia. Moscow, Kazan, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Samara, Yekaterinburg are among the most favorable regions for Turkish trade and investments, according to the report.

Related Topics

Assembly Electricity Exports Moscow Russia Turkey Yekaterinburg Samara Kazan Novosibirsk St. Petersburg May July From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistanc ..

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected ..

43 minutes ago
 HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

1 hour ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.