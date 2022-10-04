(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Turkey's exports in September rose 9.2% year on year, Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Tuesday.

Turkey's exports in September reached the $22.6 billion mark, up 9.2% year on year, while Turkish imports jumped 41.

5% year on year to $33 billion, Mus said, as cited by the Sabah daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Russia is the main importing country for Turkey, with $6.93 billion worth of imported goods, while Germany ranked first in terms of Turkish exports.

The trade deficit in September was nearly $10.4 billion, up 299% year on year, the report said.