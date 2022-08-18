UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Extradition Requests Not Yet Satisfied By Sweden, Finland - Justice Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Turkey's Extradition Requests Not Yet Satisfied by Sweden, Finland - Justice Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Sweden and Finland are yet to satisfy Turkey's extradition requests, with the process of their accession to NATO halted until they fulfill their obligations, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

Finland and Sweden handed over applications to join the alliance in mid-May to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the light of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Their membership bids were blocked by Turkey, but in late June, Ankara signed a memorandum in Madrid with Sweden and Finland in the field of security. Turkey, in turn, has withdrawn its objections to the accession of the two European countries to the alliance.

"Turkey's positive decision does not mean that the process of Sweden and Finland joining NATO is completed. This is the will to initiate the process. If the promises made to Turkey in the agreement are kept, Turkey will keep its word. What is our word? If you do what you promised, we will say yes to membership.

Otherwise, the process will be slowed down. So far, the Swedish and Finnish governments have not granted extradition requests in line with Turkey's expectations... The person extradited by them has nothing to do with terrorist crimes," Bozdag was quoted as saying by the Milliyet newspaper.

Last month, Bozdag said that Ankara had sent a written demand to Sweden and Finland on the extradition of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO), deemed terrorist by Turkey. Sweden reportedly prepared a list of ten PKK members for extradition to Turkey after signing the memorandum.

Earlier in the month, media reports suggested that the Swedish government had decided to extradite a Turkish national for the first time since Ankara demanded a number of people be extradited in return for allowing Stockholm to formally apply to join NATO.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Madrid Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland June Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

40 minutes ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

54 minutes ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.