YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Turkey's F-16 fighter downed an Armenian Su-25 plane, and the Armenian plane's pilot was killed, the Armenian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, the incident happened in the Armenian air space.