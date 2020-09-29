Turkey's F-16 Downs Armenia Su-25, Armenian Pilot Dead - Defense Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:15 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Turkey's F-16 fighter downed an Armenian Su-25 plane, and the Armenian plane's pilot was killed, the Armenian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
According to the ministry's spokesperson, the incident happened in the Armenian air space.