UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Failure To Adhere To Past Deals Puts New Ceasefire In Question -Syrian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:16 PM

Turkey's Failure to Adhere to Past Deals Puts New Ceasefire in Question -Syrian Ambassador

Imad Moustapha, Syria's current ambassador to China and former ambassador to the United States, told Sputnik on Friday that Ankara's failure to fulfill some of its commitments under the 2018 Russian-Turkish memorandum on a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib casts doubts on the validity of the newest ceasefire in the province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Imad Moustapha, Syria's current ambassador to China and former ambassador to the United States, told Sputnik on Friday that Ankara's failure to fulfill some of its commitments under the 2018 Russian-Turkish memorandum on a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib casts doubts on the validity of the newest ceasefire in the province.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.

"Erdogan's track record regarding the Sochi and Astana agreements indicates that he has never honored his commitments before. It is very difficult to presume that this time will be different," Moustapha said when asked whether he expected the agreement on the ceasefire to be fulfilled by Turkey.

The ambassador went on to say that the only solution to the ongoing conflict in northern Syria would be for Turkey to withdraw its forces.

"As for the security corridor, we have to see if the joint patrols will be able to guarantee the free circulation of the Syrian people along the M4 from Aleppo to Latakia and return. Only time can tell if this is going to work or not," Moustapha added.

Fighting in Idlib escalated last week after jihadists carried out an operation against Syrian government troops. This prompted retaliatory attacks, after which the Turkish military said that more than 30 of its soldiers had been killed. The Russian Defense Ministry said that those troops were, for reasons unknown, among the terrorists when they got caught in Syria's return fire.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Turkey China Astana Vladimir Putin Sochi Idlib Aleppo Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan 2018 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Govt fulfilled its legal responsibility of writing ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 could incur US$347 billion impact on glob ..

36 minutes ago

Woman drug peddler nabbed, drugs recovered in Muza ..

29 minutes ago

Netherlands record first death in coronavirus outb ..

29 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar ..

31 minutes ago

Cameroon confirms first virus case: ministry

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.