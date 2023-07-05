ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the enlargement of NATO and the Black Sea Grain Initiative during a phone conversation, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"During a phone conversation, the ministers discussed the enlargement of NATO, the Istanbul grain deal, cooperation on fight against the threat of synthetic drugs as well as a meeting on that matter scheduled to take place in the US on July 7," the ministry stated.

Earlier in the day, Fidan stated that Turkey is committed to extending the grain deal, which expires in less than two weeks.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that there were no grounds for extending the grain deal that expires on July 17. The UN leadership has remained silent on the issues of the sabotage of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline and the free delivery of Russian mineral fertilizers to the poorest countries, the ministry said.

At the same time, it noted that the West had publicly declared that there could be no easing of sanctions against Russia, including on food and fertilizers.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations reached an agreement on July 22 to unblock grain and fertilizer exports in the Black Sea amid the military operation launched by Moscow in Ukraine in 2022. The agreement is part of a package deal. The second part ” the three-year Russia-UN memorandum ” provides for the unblocking of Russian food and fertilizer exports, the restoration of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures. According to Moscow, this part of the package agreement has not yet been implemented.

On June 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv Region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said the explosion would complicate the extension of the deal.