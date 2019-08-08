UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Fight Against Drugs Results In Over 200,000 Arrests Over Past Year - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:04 AM

Turkey's Fight Against Drugs Results in Over 200,000 Arrests Over Past Year - Reports

Turkish security forces have arrested more than 200,000 suspects for drug-related crimes during a series of nationwide operations over the past year, according to an official report published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Turkish security forces have arrested more than 200,000 suspects for drug-related crimes during a series of nationwide operations over the past year, according to an official report published on Wednesday.

Police have seized over 100 tonnes of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine and other drugs, as well as over 30 million pills of ecstasy and captagon in nearly 145,000 anti-drug operations, Anadolu news agency reported, citing the official report.

The document collected data from all relevant public institutions and non-profit organizations assisting the government in its fight against narcotics.

The report added that the police had launched numerous efforts in this regard, which include funding rehab groups, patrolling the streets and creating an application for citizens to report drug crimes to the authorities.

Over 251,000 people have applied to the outpatient treatment centers for drug use, while almost 14,000 people applied to inpatient services in 48 centers across Turkey, the report said.

