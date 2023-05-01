MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) A Turkish insurance company under the country's finance ministry has provided insurance coverage of nuclear liability risks worth 700 million Euros ($771 million) for Turkey's first nuclear power plant (NPP), Akkuyu, media reported on Monday.

In March 2022, Turkey adopted a law on nuclear regulation, providing for compulsory insurance for founders and operators of nuclear facilities, as well as for those working in the nuclear energy sector, as is also required by the Paris Convention, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported.

The construction of the Akkuyu NPP started in 2018 by the Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom.

The NPP will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, and is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The project's cost is estimated at about $20 billion.

On Thursday, the ceremony of loading nuclear fuel into the first reactor at Akkuyu NPP in the Turkish town of Buyukeceli took place. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that all blocs of the plant would be put into operation by 2028.