Turkey's First And Only Kite Museum Regales Visitors

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 01:51 PM

Turkey's first and only kite museum regales visitors

Turkey's first and only kite museum functioning in Istanbul since 2005, narrates to visitors the 2,500-years of wonderful history and journey of the kite

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) -:Turkey's first and only kite museum functioning in Istanbul since 2005, narrates to visitors the 2,500-years of wonderful history and journey of the kite.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on eve of the International Museum Day, Mehmet Naci Akoz, the founder of the museum said he had established the kite museum with his collection in the Uskudar district in Istanbul.

"I established the museum which is the first in our country and one of the 18 kite museums in the world," he said.

Since 1977, May 18 marks International Museum Day to raise awareness about the fact that, museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples," according to the International Council of Museums.

Akoz, 62, also the president of the Istanbul Kite Fliers Association, said the kites provide him excitement, happiness, and hope.

In pursuit of this passion, he has organized the first kite competition in Turkey and has also given lectures about kites in high schools and universities, besides flying kites in dozens of countries around the world from America to Asia.

"Our museum is a living museum," Akoz said, adding that it consists of a very beautiful and interesting collection of about 3,000 pieces collected from six continents and 39 countries.

The collection which he started in 1986 includes kites, publications, materials, and various objects which continue to grow year by year.

- Museum houses kite library The museum also has a structuring similar to a kite culture center, housing a kite school where 200 students can simultaneously make their kites through workshops, and an international kite library, the first of its kind globally, said Akoz.

He said the visitors of all ages give very positive feedback.

Akoz said that he wants to move the museum which currently has a capacity of 200 people, to a much wider place to display the kite collection easily and host more people at the same time.

He said his daughter will continue to operate the museum after him.

"I hope my little daughter, who spent all her childhood and youth with kites, will continue the museum. After graduating from university, she has started to work as the director of the museum with the agreement I made with her," he said.

The museum continues its activities within the framework of the Child-Friendly Museum initiative launched by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in 2008 and education with Museum projects carried out by the Istanbul National Education Directorate since 2011.

