Turkey's First Homegrown Car To Be Produced In 2022 - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) is planning to begin production of an electric SUV, the country's first domestically produced automobile, by 2022, the joint venture group's head said on Friday, according to national media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) is planning to begin production of an electric SUV, the country's first domestically produced automobile, by 2022, the joint venture group's head said on Friday, according to national media.

In a tweet, Anadolu news Agency confirmed that TOGG's production plant, which will cost 23 billion liras ($3.7 billion) will be constructed in the province of Bursa and is set for completion by 2021. Production will begin a year later, the agency said, citing the venture group's head.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will reveal a prototype of the as-yet unnamed automobile at a press conference.

TOGG is comprised of five Turkish companies: Anadolu Group, Kok Group, Turkcell, BMC and Zorlu Holding. The group was created in June 2018 to create Turkey's first fully domestically produced automobile. The group hopes to produce 175,000 vehicles annually, and create five different models by 2030.

More Stories From World

