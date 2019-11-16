UrduPoint.com
Turkey's First Lady Lauds Melania Trumph For Hospitality

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:21 AM

Turkey's first lady lauds Melania Trumph for hospitality

Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan Thursday praised the U.S. counterpart Melania Trumph for her hospitality

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan Thursday praised the U.S. counterpart Melania Trumph for her hospitality.

"We had a pleasant conversation with First Lady Melania Trump during our visit to the White House, exchanging ideas about the social responsibility projects we are conducting in our respective countries.

Thank you for being such a wonderful host," Erdogan said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the White House to hold meetings with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump. Her wife accompanied the Turkish president during his visit.

