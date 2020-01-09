(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Turkish national flag carrier Turkish Airlines on Wednesday suspended flights to Iran and Iraq until 18:00 GMT on Thursday due to heightened tensions in the region, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Our airline has decided to suspend all flights to the airports of Iran and Iraq until 9 p.m. local time on Thursday," the spokesperson said.

The company's representative added that the suspension of flights to these countries could be extended depending on the development of the situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, tensions in the middle East further escalated after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad air base and five attacking the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the US-led coalition headquarters. According to Iranian media reports, 80 US servicemen were killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.