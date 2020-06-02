Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) on Tuesday announced that it would increase its domestic flights across the country

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) on Tuesday announced that it would increase its domestic flights across the country.

"As of June 4, we are coming back to skies with flights from Istanbul to 40 domestic destinations," the THY said on its website.

On Monday, the carrier partially resumed its domestic operations with flights to four major cities from Turkey's biggest city Istanbul, noting that it would launch its international flights on June 10.

Turkey lifted the ban on domestic travel as of June 1 as part of the new normalization process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.