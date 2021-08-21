UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Floods Death Toll Rises To 81

The death toll from Turkey's flash floods along the Black Sea coast has risen to 81, the country's disaster agency said on Saturday

Seventy people died as a result of floods in Kastamonu province.

Another 10 people died in Sinop and one in Bartin, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said.

Rescue and relief efforts are continuing as some 30 people that are still reportedly missing in the flood-hit areas.

Torrential rains on Aug. 11 caused flooding that demolished homes, collapsed bridges, swept away cars and cut power supplies in the region. En

