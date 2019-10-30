(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The launch of the Constitutional Committee on Syria in Geneva on October 30, that became possible because of the joint efforts of Astana guarantors, namely Russia, Turkey and Iran, and the United Nations, is a historic step, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

On October 29, a ministerial meeting in the Astana format took place in Geneva. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Turkish and Iranian counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mohammad Javad Zarif attended the event and had a conversation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen ahead of the first meeting of the constitutional committee on Wednesday.

"Today I came to Geneva to mark a historic step for finding a political solution to the 9-year-old Syrian conflict together with [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif will also join us soon.

The launching of the Constitutional Committee was possible thanks to the joint efforts with the United Nations and with the Astana guarantors, I mean Russian Federation and Iran. We will do utmost to end the decade-old humanitarian tragedy," the Turkish minister said.

In late September, the United Nations declared the establishment of the Syrian Constitutional Committee that was to draft a constitutional reform. It is a 150-member committee with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. It has a smaller committee to it consisting of 45 people ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee is to be launched in Geneva on October 30.