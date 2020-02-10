Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Montenegro on Tuesday, according to the country's Foreign Ministry

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Montenegro on Tuesday, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

"During the visit, all aspects of our bilateral relations as well as opportunities for further enhancement of cooperation between Turkey and Montenegro will be elaborated on and views on EU accession processes of both candidate countries, regional and international issues will be exchanged," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Turkey, which supports Montenegro's membership in the EU and NATO, was one of the first countries to recognize its independence in accordance with the importance it attaches to the peace and stability in the region.

Turkey considers Montenegro a friendly country and the two states have a good bilateral relationship in terms of trade and cultural ties.

In close cooperation with Turkey, Montenegro also acts in solidarity on regional and international platforms. High level visits and contacts between the two countries continue intensively and successfully.