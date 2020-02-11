UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu To Visit Albania On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:46 PM

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to visit Albania on Wednesday

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Albania on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Albania on Wednesday.

"Bilateral relations with brotherly Albania as well as cooperation opportunities will be discussed; experiences on the EU accession processes will be shared while views on regional and international issues will be exchanged during the visit," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ankara has been at the forefront in helping out Albanians in need. The state-run Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) delivered 500 food packages and 500 blankets to victims of a deadly earthquake in northwestern Albania last November.

