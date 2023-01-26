UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Foreign Minister Says Talks On NATO Membership With Finland, Sweden 'Pointless'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Turkey's Foreign Minister Says Talks on NATO Membership With Finland, Sweden 'Pointless'

The tripartite mechanism among Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO membership has been postponed as Ankara sees no point in it at the moment, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The tripartite mechanism among Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO membership has been postponed as Ankara sees no point in it at the moment, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Sweden-Turkey relations deteriorated due to the recent controversial demonstration by the leader of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, who burnt the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday after receiving permission from the Swedish authorities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden should not count on Turkish support for the application to join NATO. On Tuesday, trilateral talks among Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO membership were postponed at Ankara's request.

"Under these circumstances, trilateral talks are pointless.

What is the essence of the mechanism? To comply with the terms of the memorandum punctually. But the current situation is unlikely to create a healthy atmosphere necessary for negotiations. Sweden has not taken serious steps to fulfill the terms of the memorandum, citing various reasons, like changing laws, the constitution. Therefore, there is no point in the mechanism now," Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, in Ankara.

On May 18, 2022, against the backdrop of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, terminating decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Stockholm Ankara Sweden Finland Hungary Tayyip Erdogan May All From

Recent Stories

UK to Deliver Challenger 2 Tanks to Ukraine at End ..

UK to Deliver Challenger 2 Tanks to Ukraine at End of March - Deputy Defense Min ..

4 minutes ago
 FBISE increases passing marks requirement for Matr ..

FBISE increases passing marks requirement for Matric, Intermediate

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Mo ..

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Monument Bank

31 minutes ago
 Australian Open women's singles final line-up

Australian Open women's singles final line-up

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to supporting returnees to find bet ..

Govt committed to supporting returnees to find better employment prospects: Fede ..

4 minutes ago
 IGP lauds performance of anti-riots force

IGP lauds performance of anti-riots force

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.