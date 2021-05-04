UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Foreign Minister To Visit Bosnia On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:03 PM

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) Turkey's foreign minister will pay an official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina on May 4 and May 5, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Bosnian counterpart Bisera Turkovic "will review all aspects of bilateral relations to further advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchange views on current regional and international issues," according to a statement.

"As part of the visit, Foreign Minister Cavusoglu will also meet with the Chairman and the Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers as well as the Collegium of the House of Peoples and the House of Representatives," the ministry said.

