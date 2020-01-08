UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Foreign Minister To Visit Iraq On Thursday To Discuss Recent Events In Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:30 PM

Turkey's Foreign Minister to Visit Iraq on Thursday to Discuss Recent Events in Region

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Iraq to discuss the latest developments in the middle East with Iraqi officials amid recent Iran's airstrikes on the US military bases, the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC's commander Qasem Soleimani. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hit the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the coalition headquarters.

80 US soldiers were reportedly killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.

"Within the context of our intensified diplomatic efforts to alleviate the escalated tension in the aftermath of recent developments in the region, H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will pay a visit to Iraq on 9 January 2020," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Cavusoglu would discuss the recent developments in the region and bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Injured Iran Washington Iraq Visit United States Middle East January 2020 All Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

58 minutes ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

1 hour ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

2 hours ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

2 hours ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

2 hours ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.