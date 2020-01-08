(@FahadShabbir)

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Iraq to discuss the latest developments in the middle East with Iraqi officials amid recent Iran's airstrikes on the US military bases, the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC's commander Qasem Soleimani. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hit the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the coalition headquarters.

80 US soldiers were reportedly killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.

"Within the context of our intensified diplomatic efforts to alleviate the escalated tension in the aftermath of recent developments in the region, H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will pay a visit to Iraq on 9 January 2020," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Cavusoglu would discuss the recent developments in the region and bilateral issues of mutual interest.