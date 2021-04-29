UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Foreign Ministry Denies Sofagate Being Women's Rights Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021)  The seating arrangement controversy during European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's visit to Turkey earlier this month has nothing to do with women's rights or her being European, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said on Wednesday.

On Monday, von der Leyen commented on the controversy, which has become known as "Sofagate," by saying that she "felt hurt and left alone: as a woman and as a European" because the incident made her realize "how far we still have to go before women are treated as equals."

The seating arrangement issue during the visit of the Presidents of the European Council and European Commission to our country had nothing to do with being European, being a woman, the Istanbul Convention and the position of the European Commission.

It was a result of the neglect and lack of coordination of the EU protocol," Bilgic said in a press release.

On April 6, von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Ankara for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Because Michel and Erdogan were prompt to occupy the only two chairs arranged in the meeting hall, the European Commission president had to retreat to a sofa facing Cavusoglu whom she outranks under diplomatic protocol.

