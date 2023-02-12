UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Hatay Airport Resumes Operation After Earthquakes - Transport Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2023 | 08:00 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Hatay Airport in Turkey's southeastern city of Antakya resumed its operation on Sunday after its runway, damaged in the recent earthquakes, was repaired, Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said.

The airport halted its operations on Monday following the devastating quakes that rattled Turkey and neighboring Syria.

"We have repaired the damage to the runway of Hatay Airport. The airport is back in service today," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The working airport is expected to greatly facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Hatay province and reconstruction of the property destroyed by the disaster.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 30,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes. In Syria, the current death toll stands at 1,387 and the number of injured at 2,300, according to the health ministry.

