ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) -:Turkey's hazelnut exports totaled 231,595 tons in the first nine months of the export season, a regional trade union announced on Wednesday.

Some 44% of the country's hazelnut exports were processed products worth $708.

2 million, while the rest were raw hazelnuts.

The EU remained the top export market for Turkish hazelnut with 166,099 tons in the first nine months of this season, which starts in September and ends in May.

Turkey is the world's largest hazelnut exporter.