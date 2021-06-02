UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Hazelnut Exports Top 231,600 Tons In 9 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:57 PM

Turkey's hazelnut exports top 231,600 tons in 9 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports totaled 231,595 tons in the first nine months of the export season, a regional trade union announced on Wednesday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) -:Turkey's hazelnut exports totaled 231,595 tons in the first nine months of the export season, a regional trade union announced on Wednesday.

Some 44% of the country's hazelnut exports were processed products worth $708.

2 million, while the rest were raw hazelnuts.

The EU remained the top export market for Turkish hazelnut with 166,099 tons in the first nine months of this season, which starts in September and ends in May.

Turkey is the world's largest hazelnut exporter.

Related Topics

World Exports May September Market Top Million

Recent Stories

Over 1.98B coronavirus vaccine shots given worldwi ..

4 minutes ago

Italian Governor Says Russia's Sputnik V Should Be ..

4 minutes ago

UK COVID-related deaths at lowest since September: ..

7 minutes ago

CM aide inaugurates sewerage project at Swabi

7 minutes ago

Nine shot injured over minor conflict in Clifton

7 minutes ago

Food deptt achieves 86.5 pc wheat procurement targ ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.