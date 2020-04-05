UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Health Minister Reports 3,013 New COVID-19 Cases, 76 New Deaths In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Turkey's Health Minister Reports 3,013 New COVID-19 Cases, 76 New Deaths in 24 Hours

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) COVID-19 continues to spread through Turkey as a further 3,013 new cases of the disease and 76 more deaths have been reported on Saturday, the country's Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca announced.

According to a graphic posted on Twitter by the health minister, the total number of cases reported in Turkey since the start of the outbreak is now 23,934. The COVID-19 death toll in the country currently stands at 501, according to Koca.

A total of 786 people in Turkey have recovered completely after contracting the disease, the minister reported.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that entry and exit to 30 of the country's major cities will be banned for 15 days to help curb the spread of the disease. Erdogan stated that the tougher measures were the result of people violating previous self-isolation guidelines.

Turkish health care professionals are currently planning to trial a treatment against COVID-19 that will involve blood transfusions from those who have recovered from the disease to patients still displaying symptoms, Kerem Kinik, Turkish Red Crescent Society president, said on Friday.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Tayyip Erdogan From Blood 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary clos ..

51 minutes ago

Free public bus rides; 50% discount on taxi fares ..

1 hour ago

ERC distributes 5,000 food parcels in support of & ..

2 hours ago

Inquiry committee reports export of sugar was unju ..

2 hours ago

US commissions nuclear sub but skips fanfare due t ..

2 hours ago

India pressured Assam citizenship tribunal members ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.