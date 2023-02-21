ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Almost 300 people were injured, including 18 being in critical condition, as the result of new earthquakes that hit the border region of Syria and Turkey on Monday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Turkey's Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8.

Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said three people were killed and 213 others were hospitalized after the earthquakes. Hatay Province Governor Lutfu Savas said several people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed.

"As a result of the two earthquakes that occurred in Hatay, we have 294 victims. Eighteen of them, unfortunately, are in serious condition. After receiving first aid, they were transported to (the cities of) Adana and Dortyol by air and land," Koca said on Twitter.