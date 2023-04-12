Close
Turkey's Ince Planning To Introduce Temporary Ban On Selling Housing To Foreigners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Turkey's Ince Planning to Introduce Temporary Ban on Selling Housing to Foreigners

Muharrem Ince, a Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party (Memleket Partisi), has said in an interview with Sputnik that, if he wins the presidential election, he will introduce a temporary ban on selling housing to foreigners due to a surge in property prices

Ince said that the price of real estate n Turkey has risen significantly, including after the February 6 earthquakes that left thousands of residents homeless.

"As a result, rents have gone up in price. We need to stop this process for a while, we need to take care of our people first and foremost, so we need to ban the sale of apartments to foreigners," the politician said.

"For example, an apartment for rent used to cost 5,000 lire ($250), but now it costs 25,000 lire.

Let's not make deals at a time when our citizens are living on the streets in tents, we do it later. In any case, it is necessary to suspend this process," Ince said.

Prices of housing in Turkey nearly tripled in a year, the Bank of Turkey has said in its January real estate price index. The biggest growth in prices of housing was recorded in Antalya and neighboring Burdur and Isparta, the report said.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.

