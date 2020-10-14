(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Turkey's or any other country's interference in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict would fuel the fire of the confrontation and is unacceptable, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday.

"Foreign interference, Turkey's interference, in particular, fans this escalation and is unacceptable," Le Drian said in the Senate.

The minister remarked that the continuing escalation was leading to new civilian victims.